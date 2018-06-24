Iowa Man Hurt in Sherburne County Crash

CLEAR LAKE -- An Iowa man was taken to the hospital after a two vehicle crash in Sherburne County.

The incident happened at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 10 and 95 Avenue in Clear Lake Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 21-year-old Casey Towle was heading west on 95th Avenue, at the Highway 10 crossing. He slowed at the median then pulled out in front of another vehicle heading north causing the two to crash.

Towle was not hurt.