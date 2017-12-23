Investigators: Man Shot By Police Came at Them With Knife

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ State investigators say a man who was shot by Minneapolis officers in a police department interrogation room had come toward them with a knife.

Eighteen-year-old Marcus Fischer was shot Monday after he began harming himself with a large folding knife that he hid in his waistband.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Friday that officers spent several minutes trying to get Fischer to drop the knife and stop hurting himself. When he ignored commands, Officer David Martinson used a stun gun on Fischer but it was ineffective.

The BCA says Fischer continued to ignore officer commands and walked toward the officers with the knife. At that point, Sgt. Gene Suker and Officer Jerome Carey shot Fischer.