Investigative Reporter Talks About “In the Dark” [AUDIO]

Today on WJON I talked with investigative reporter Madeleine Baran from APM Reports about Season 1 and 2 of "In the Dark". Season 1 was about the investigation into missing child Jacob Wetterling in St. Joseph. While Madeleine was working on Season 1 Danny Heinrich confessed to the murder and kidnapping of Jacob. She talks about what they uncovered in their work into how law enforcement handled the case.