Intersections to Close Along Stearns County Highway 75

WAITE PARK -- A number of signal closures are planned for next week along County Road 75 between Waite Park and St. Joseph.

The traffic signal at the intersection of County Road 134 near Michelich Granite will be shut down and stop signs will be used on Monday. No left turns will be allowed as the median will be closed. The signal shutdown is expected to last one day.

Similar shutdowns are planned for the intersection near Bee Line Sports Center Tuesday and Wednesday and at County Road 133 in St. Joseph Thursday.

The median closures and signal shutdowns are needed as part of the County Road 75 construction project.