Interest Free Loans Available for St. Cloud Homeowners

ST. CLOUD -- For residents who live in one of St. Cloud's core neighborhoods, there is money available for you to fix up your home. The St. Cloud Housing and Redevelopment Authority has loans of up to $25,000 through their "Single Family Rehab Program".

Spokeswoman Shannon Adamski says the program has been in St. Cloud for about 45 years now.

The loans are interest free until you sell your home.

The money can be used to make repairs that you may have been putting off.

We use the funds to do health, safety, and weatherization. So a lot of windows, siding, roof, electrical, those sorts of repairs.

Adamski says the city averages handing out about 15 to 20 of these loans each year. And, she says right now they don't have a waiting list to sign-up for this program.

The money comes from the federal Housing and Urban Development department.