Inmate Who Walked Away from Clay County Jail Recaptured
MOORHEAD (AP) — An inmate who walked away from the Clay County Jail in Moorhead was recaptured after a foot chase.
A police officer noticed the inmate Thursday afternoon because of his orange jail clothing and ordered the man to stop. He fled, and law officers set up a one-block perimeter and called in a police dog from West Fargo, North Dakota.
The inmate tried to flee again but was taken into custody without further incident.
He was identified as 25-year-old James Wingo. It wasn't immediately clear how he was able to walk away from the jail.