Inmate Who Walked Away from Clay County Jail Recaptured

A police officer noticed the inmate Thursday afternoon because of his orange jail clothing and ordered the man to stop. He fled, and law officers set up a one-block perimeter and called in a police dog from West Fargo, North Dakota.

The inmate tried to flee again but was taken into custody without further incident.

He was identified as 25-year-old James Wingo. It wasn't immediately clear how he was able to walk away from the jail.