Inette L. (Rogosheske) Smith, 88, Sauk Rapids

May 25, 1930 - December 3, 2018

Memorial Services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 7, 2018 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home Chapel in Sauk Rapids for Inette LaVonne Smith, age 88, of Sauk Rapids who passed away peacefully and entered into eternal life on Monday, December 3, 2018 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home, Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.

Inette was born May 25, 1930 in Sauk Rapids to John & Johanna (Czarnetzki) Rogosheske. She attended Trinity Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1948. She married James W. Smith on November 19, 1960 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Inette was employed in Law offices for 35 years and took great pride in her career. She was also very strong in her faith and openly expressed her love of the Lord. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Sauk Rapids. In addition, Inette loved her family and friends and her pets, in particular her poodle Henry. She loved to shop from catalogs and would always have plenty of trinkets on hand to share when someone came to visit. Another love of Inette’s was her flower garden and the butterflies and bees that would visit. She brought this love into her home as it was filled with figurines of birds, flowers and butterflies and her costume jewelry collection included broaches of butterflies and bugs of all kinds. She greatly appreciated those at the Good Shepherd that cared for her in recent years. Inette will be missed by those she’s left behind!

Inette is survived by her sister, Lanice Jans of Sauk Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers, Kenneth and Leonard Rogosheske.