Indians Top Twins 4-1 Sunday in Cleveland

The Twins lost 4-1 in Cleveland today as the Indians salvaged the final game of the 3-game series.

Shane Bieber threw 5 2/3 innings with 10 hits and 1 earned run allowed to get the win. Eduardo Escobar went 3-4 with an RBI for the Twins.

Jake Odorizzi allowed 4 earned runs in 5 innings to take the loss.

The Twins fall to 31-37 and are 5 games back of Cleveland for first place in the American League Central.