In Minneapolis, Fake Sign Warns of ‘Easily Startled’ Police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The fatal shooting of an Australian woman by a Minneapolis police officer has sparked the posting of at least two fake street signs warning people of ``easily startled'' officers.

One sign was spotted in Minneapolis and another in St. Paul over the weekend.

The official-looking orange metal signs read: ``WARNING: TWIN CITIES POLICE

EASILY STARTLED.'' The signs have a picture of an officer with a gun in each raised hand, shooting in both directions.

Justine Damond was unarmed when she was killed behind her home on July 15, after she called 911 to report a possible rape.