Immigrations Audits Affect Dozens of Minnesota Businesses

ST. PAUL (AP) -- A St. Paul baking company that shuttered amid an immigration audit is among nearly three dozen Minnesota businesses U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has audited since President Donald Trump took office.

ICE has audited as least 34 Minnesota companies from January 2017 through April 2018. The number doesn't include pending and open cases like St. Agnes Baking Co.

The wholesale bakery closed in January after 15 years as a result of an audit finding half its employees were unauthorized to work in the country. St. Agnes couldn't find replacements with the same expertise by ICE's deadline, so leadership decided to stop production and cleared out the warehouse.

The company says no arrests resulted from the audit, and none of the workers have been deported.