I’m Saying My Goodbyes

Since looking over career choices in 1983, I decided that there were two things I was really interested in. One was becoming a broadcaster, and the other was having a music career.

I've been lucky enough to pursue all of my loves in life. I have been blessed with three beautiful sons, I've been writing and performing music with great musicians all across the U.S., and meeting some of the most talented, interesting and and kind people through the world of broadcasting.

I've been a broadcaster 34 years. Can you believe that! I'm only 28 years old and have so many years behind me. :-)

As I approach 51, I have been given some new opportunities that can make a big difference for my family, and I'm excited about that. I will be able to get more involved in my community. I will still be around...We will still be friends. I will still be a performer, and will still be doing audio work from my home studio..You might purchase an audio book, and hear my voice!

I'm happy to announce that I'll be adding to my life experience; The growing and family operated company Kwik Trip. Voted one of the best places to work in Minnesota, I'm looking forward to this new adventure, and working in the community, and seeing people face to face on the day to day. :-)

I'll be eventually working as a Store Manager, and will be leaving the station on Friday, September 8th. It doesn't mean I won't come back and fill in here and there...I will always be a part of this family if they need me. I can't thank them enough for my years at Townsquare Media.

I've got mixed emotions. I've cried, I've laughed. I'm excited about new opportunities and love learning new things in life. I want to tell all of our listeners, who have really become more like family...that you will STAY in my heart. You know who you are.

For every listener that has called in to the morning shows and made my day..for the cards...the letters...the guests..the stories..I am forever thankful.

My Co Workers? I've never worked anywhere that I've enjoyed more. We are a family here too. It's a super positive atmosphere everyday, and these people will remain in my heart.