Illegal Dumping Taking Place in Clearwater

CLEARWATER -- Clearwater is seeing a large amount of illegal dumping taking place at its parks.

As a reminder, illegal dumping is when you dispose of waste at a location other than where it was generated.

The city posted on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon that in one of the most recent cases four mattresses were dropped off at the dumpster near the Lions Community Building at Lions Park.

The city would like to remind you that if you see illegal dumping taking place to call the Clearwater Public Works Department at 320-558-2233 or Clearwater City Hall at 320-558-2428.