Idella V. “Percy” Lucas, 91, St. Cloud

May 8, 1927 - July 9, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 12, 2018 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Idella V. “Percy” Lucas, age 91 of St. Cloud who passed away on Monday, July 9, 2018 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Gregory Lieser will officiate. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the church.

Percy was born May 8, 1927 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Anton and Anna (Mader) Przybilla. She married Paul R. Lucas on September 14, 1946 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Percy was a day care provider for 25 years, she later was employed by Walmart as a greeter for 17 years retiring in 2004. She was a charter member of St. Peter’s Parish.

Percy loved music, dancing, jewelry, bingo and playing 500. She enjoyed parties and welcoming people.

Survivors include her children, Sandi Lucas of St. Cloud, Paulette Lucas of Waite Park, Kim and his wife Janie of Waite Park, Lori Gohman and her husband Chuck of St. Joseph and Scott and his wife Nicole of St. Michael; eight grandchildren, Jamison, Raeanna, Chasity, Nicole, Shannon, Tyler, Lexi and Hunter; 12 great grandchildren, Anna, Alex, Ally, Ella, Ashley, Zach, Emma, Elizabeth, Allison, Jazlyn, Teagan and Trey.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul on March 2, 2005; and sister, Evelyn Naggard.