Ida G. Campbell, 95, Sauk Rapids
October 6, 1922 – April 21, 2018
212Ida Geraldine Campbell, age 95, Sauk Rapids, MN, died Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Good Shepherd Senior Community, Sauk Rapids, MN.
Funeral services will be Friday, April 27, 2018 at 10:00 AM at Granite City Baptist Church, St. Cloud, MN. Dr. Dennis Campbell will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Blue Earth, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.
Ida was born October 6, 1922 on the family farm in Fairbault County near Elmore, MN to Osmund and Thea (Holland) Leland. Ida’s mother died when Ida was a very young child. She was raised by her father and his second wife, Mary. Ida married Dallas L. Campbell on August 12, 1941 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. After their marriage they made their home in Fairmont, MN, Winnebago, MN, then Blue Earth, MN and later moved back to Winnebago, MN. In 1964 the family moved to Marshall, MN, 1968 to Worthington, MN and then to Eagle Grove, IA where they lived for 18 years. In 1995 they moved to St. Cloud, MN. Ida was a member of Granite City Baptist Church for 23 years. In each town that she lived, Ida was active in the local Baptist church, serving in various positions, such as Ladies Fellowship and as a Sunday School teacher.
Survivors include her daughter, Gloria Grant of Hershey, PA; sons, Dr. Dennis (Mary) Campbell of St. Cloud, MN; Gregory (Antje) Campbell of San Juan Capistrano, CA; and Bruce (Mary) Campbell of Lakeville, MN; sister, Anna Cebulla of St. Croix Falls, WI; former daughter-in-law, Ruth Campbell of Costa Mesa, CA; 13 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; 2 step grandchildren and 5 step great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Dallas on May 3, 2007 and son-in-law, Rev. Chaplain Roger Grant, brother, Edward Leland and sisters, Kathryn Stevens and Edith Nelson.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Memorials are preferred.