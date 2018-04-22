Ida G. Campbell, 95, Sauk Rapids

October 6, 1922 – April 21, 2018

Ida was born October 6, 1922 on the family farm in Fairbault County near Elmore, MN to Osmund and Thea (Holland) Leland. Ida’s mother died when Ida was a very young child. She was raised by her father and his second wife, Mary. Ida married Dallas L. Campbell on August 12, 1941 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. After their marriage they made their home in Fairmont, MN, Winnebago, MN, then Blue Earth, MN and later moved back to Winnebago, MN. In 1964 the family moved to Marshall, MN, 1968 to Worthington, MN and then to Eagle Grove, IA where they lived for 18 years. In 1995 they moved to St. Cloud, MN. Ida was a member of Granite City Baptist Church for 23 years. In each town that she lived, Ida was active in the local Baptist church, serving in various positions, such as Ladies Fellowship and as a Sunday School teacher.