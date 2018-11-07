Icy Roadway Causes Stearns County Rollover

MELROSE -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a rollover in Stearns County Tuesday night.

The incident happened just before 11:00 p.m. on I-94 near Melrose.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 44-year-old Jason Grandbois , of St. Joseph, was heading west on I-94 when he lost control of the vehicle on the icy roadway and rolled three times, ending up in the ditch.

Grandbois and his passengers, 42-year-old Charlotte Grandbois and 7-year-old Anthony Grandbois , were taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.