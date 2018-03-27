Icy Roadway Causes Rollover In Benton County

RICE -- A Little Falls woman is hurt after rolling her vehicle in the ditch in Benton County.

The incident happened just after 3:00 p.m. Monday on Highway 10 at Halfway Crossing in Langola Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 41-year-old Angela Super was heading north on Highway 10, when she lost control of her vehicle on the icy roadway, went off the road and rolled in the ditch.