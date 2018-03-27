Icy Roadway Causes Rollover In Benton County
RICE -- A Little Falls woman is hurt after rolling her vehicle in the ditch in Benton County.
The incident happened just after 3:00 p.m. Monday on Highway 10 at Halfway Crossing in Langola Township.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 41-year-old Angela Super was heading north on Highway 10, when she lost control of her vehicle on the icy roadway, went off the road and rolled in the ditch.
She was taken to Little Falls Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.