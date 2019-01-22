Ice Fishing Extravaganza this Weekend Near Brainerd

BRAINERD -- The annual Brainerd Jaycee's Ice Fishing Extravaganza is this weekend. Chairman Clint Meyer says they'll have a kick-off party on Friday night before the big fishing tournament starts on Saturday.

They're expecting 9,000 to 10,000 participants, all competing for over $150,000 in prizes.

If you're bringing the kids who might not be interested in fishing, there are some activities for them too.

A youth on-ice Olympics where kids ranging from four to 18 years old can go through a little obstacle course and they could walk away with fishing goodies.

Meyer says it takes about 700 volunteers to pull it off. The money raised over the weekend will all go to charity.

We don't keep any of it, it all goes back to charities in the local communities. Our biggest contributor that we give to is Confidence Learning Center.

The first year of the tournament was in 1991.

Meyer says tickets are still available. We are selling them on The Value Connection .

The Brainerd Jaycee's Ice Fishing Extravaganza is on Hole In The Day Bay on Gull Lake.