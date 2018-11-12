I Don’t Mean to Offend You [PODCAST]

Today on WJON I was joined by Pastor John Gabrielson of Atonement Lutheran Church and Natalie Ringsmuth from Unite Cloud. We talked about an upcoming event called "I Don't Mean to Offend You" at Atonement Lutheran Church which will allow community members to get to know their Muslim neighbors. The event will take place with a panel discussion from 3-5 p.m. followed by a dinner and conversation from 5-6:30 p.m.Saturday November 17. Hear my conversation with John and Natalie below.

Panelists include, Zurya Anjum, Aref Hassan, Abdurahman Ibrahim, and Ayan Omar. Learn more about Unite Cloud and their message here .