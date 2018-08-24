AVON -- The long desired noise barrier for a neighborhood in Avon is just about wrapped up after a few months of construction.

MnDOT built the 3,400-foot long noise barrier within the state's right-of-way along the north side of Interstate 94. Ninety-percent of the cost was paid for with money from the Greater Minnesota Stand-Alone Noise Barrier Program.

MnDOT's J.P. Gillach says construction of the wall is done. Crews will have to shut down a lane temporarily on I-94 West in that area so they can do some finishing touches. That should be done sometime the next two weeks, weather permitting.

The project cost was $1,770,000. City Administrator Jodi Austing-Traut says an anonymous donor took care of the city's portion of the cost, which was $150,000.