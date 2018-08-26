I-94 Lane Closures in Monticello Begin Monday

MONTICELLO -- You can expect some traffic delays as lanes will be reduced to a single lane on Interstate 94 in Monticello on Monday.

Overnight on Monday, the road will be reduced to one lane. The lane closures are needed while crews work to set bridge beams and begin deck construction for the new I-94/Fallon Avenue overpass in Monticello.

Both directions of I-94 between Highway 25 and County Road 18 will be intermittently reduced to a single lane beginning at 9:30 p.m. Monday. Also, all lanes of the interstate will close a direction at a time for up to 15 minutes at a time, as many as five times per night for four-five nights. These closures will be between 10:30 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

However, no road closures are on deck for I-94 in Monticello over the Labor Day Holiday weekend, from Friday, August 31 through Monday night, September 3.

Closures are expected to be completed by September 14.