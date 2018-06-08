I-94 Lane Closures Begin in Monticello Monday

MONTICELLO -- Major traffic slowdowns will be the result of lane closures on I-94 in Monticello. The left lanes of traffic will be closed in each direction beginning Monday.

The lane closures will take place between Highway 18 and Highway 25. The closures will shift traffic to two narrow, temporary driving lanes.

The traffic shifts are needed while crews build the new Fallon Avenue bridge that will span I-94 in Monticello. The bridge will reduce congestion in the area and improve safety.