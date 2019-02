SAUK CENTRE -- A Roseville man was hurt in a crash on Interstate 94.

The incident happened Sunday, just before 1:30 p.m. near Sauk Centre in West Union Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 19-year-old Misael Moreno was heading east on I-94 in his pick-up when he lost control, entered the median and rolled.

Moreno was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.