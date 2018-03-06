Hutchinson Teen Stabbed, Another Arrested

Police says their investigation discovered the victim had tried to buy some items from a female for an agreed price of $300. When the victim and the female met for the transaction, a disagreement occurred and only $100 was paid to the female. The female reported to her brother what had occurred. The female’s brother and the victim then agreed to meet at the Hutchinson Rec Center parking lot. At that time, the two males exited their vehicles and the victim was stabbed by the female’s brother.