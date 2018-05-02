Hutchinson Teen Arrested for Alleged Threats Against School

HUTCHINSON -- A 17-year-old Hutchinson student has been arrested and charged after he allegedly made threats of violence towards his school.

Hutchinson Police say at just after 8:00 p.m. Monday, they took a report of a threat made by a New Century Academy (NCA) student towards the school.

Authorities say the student made threats on social media stating all nonessential NCA and other personnel will be liquidated within the next 72 hours. The student stated he would be making drastic and immediate changes. The juvenile also posted pictures and videos of himself at a gun store depicting numerous guns, including a gun about which the Juvenile stated, “I think I found the one.”

The boy's public Facebook page included a compilation of symbols from a variety of radical groups, including Nazi, Ernesto “Che” Guevara, the New Black Panther Party, Antifa, the ISIS flag, an Anarchy symbol and Adolf Hitler.

Police say the teen was arrested at his home and charged in McLeod County Court with Felony Threats of Violence.