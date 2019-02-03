Huskies Top Warriors

The St. Cloud State University men’s basketball team tallied their third straight win against Winona State University on Saturday.

The first half of the game stayed close. Both teams went toe-to-toe and hit the break deadlocked at 34-34. In the second act, the Huskies turned it on. They outscored the Warriors 51-36 in the final two quarters. SCSU ended up with an impressive 85-70 win.

Gage Davis led the team with 31 points. Brindley Theisen also put up big numbers, scoring 25 for the Huskies. Sean Smith added six.

The Huskies improve to 16-6 and 11-5 NSIC. On Friday they will be back in action when they take on Wayne State College. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.