Huskies Top the University of Mary

The St. Cloud State men’s basketball team got its first NSIC win of the season on Friday night as they took down the University of Mary Marauders 76-64 in North Dakota.

The game started out close with both teams going shot-for-shot early. Aggressive back and forth play left the two teams deadlocked at 41-41 at the half. SCSU’s foul troubles continued on both sides of the ball, but they did not lose any players during the game. The second half was as tight as the first with multiple lead changes. In the last few minutes of play, the Huskies found a groove and broke open the lead that would win the game.

Gage Davis led the team with 25 points. Brindley Theisen scored 18, and Sean Smith added 17.

With the win, the Huskies improve to 6-2. They are also 1-1 in NSIC play. St. Cloud State will return to the court on Saturday, Dec. 8th to take on Minot State University.