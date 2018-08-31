Huskies Top Mary On Last Second Touchdown

The St. Cloud State Huskies beat the University of Mary Marauders 14-13 Thursday night in the season opener at Husky Stadium.

With just under three minutes left in the fourth quarter and SCSU trailing 13-7, the Huskies drove 80 yards in 1:38 before Dwayne Lawhorn found John Solberg in the back of the end zone to give the Huskies a one-point lead that they would hold onto for the win.

59 of those yards were accumulated by Solberg on the drive, including the 15-yard touchdown reception that put SCSU ahead. The junior finished with nine catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

Huskies kicker Adam Stage missed three field goals, SCSU turned the ball over on downs inside five yard line, and Lawhorn threw two interceptions, but in the end the Huskies found a way to win.

SCSU played well defensively, recovering a pair of fumbles and intercepting one Jordan Velarde pass.

The Huskies will travel to Crookston next Saturday for a 1 p.m. kickoff. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.