Huskies Take Down Golden Eagles

The St. Cloud State University women’s basketball team opened 2019 with a win away at the University of Minnesota-Crookston.

St. Cloud State jumped out to an early lead and held on to end the first quarter up 15-12. In the second they expanded their lead to 35-24.

SCSU continued to pump the gas in the second half. They outscored Crookston 20-11 in the third to widen the lead even more.

Entering the fourth period up 57-37 the Huskies allowed the Golden Eagles to score 11 points and cut their deficit down to 10 with three minutes remaining. SCSU held on long enough and walked away with the 68-58 win.

Mallie Doucette led the team in scoring 23 points and a career-high eight rebounds. Madelin Dammann scored 14 points, and Nikki Kilboten added 12.

The Huskies improve to 7-4 and 4-3 in NSIC play. They will be back in action on Saturday, Jan. 5th when they face Bemidji State University on the road. Pre-game starts at 3:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.