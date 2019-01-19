Huskies Shutout Western Michigan

The No. 2 ranked St. Cloud State men’s hockey team opened this weekend’s two-game series with a shutout win over Western Michigan University. The win was their fifth shutout of the season.

Both teams got out to a good defensive start. By the end of the first period, SCSU outshot the Broncos 6-4, but the score stood at 0-0. The Huskies put their first points on the board in the second period. They outshot Western Michigan 19-9 and entered the third up 2-0. In the final period, SCSU scored one more to put the game away, 3-0.

Nick Poehling , Micah Miller , Jack Poehling each scored one for the Huskies. David Hrenak made 23 saves in the win. He tallied his third shutout of the season and the sixth in his SCSU career. He now ranks fourth in team history for most career shutouts.

The Huskies improve to 16-3-2 and 8-1-2 NCHC. They will return to the ice on Saturday for game two against the Broncos. Pre-game starts at 5:30 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.