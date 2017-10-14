Huskies Hockey Overcomes Slow Start, Beats Alaska

ST. CLOUD - After giving up three early goals, the St. Cloud State University Huskies men's hockey team scored six unanswered in route to a 6-3 win over the University of Alaska.

Nick Poehling opened the scoring for the Huskies late in the 1st. A great feed from behind the net set Poehling up for a one timer.

In the 2nd the Huskies inched closer to Alaska with a power-play goal from the point by Jimmy Schuldt . In the 3rd the Huskies poured it on.

Early in the final period Poehling tallied his second of the night knotting the contest at 3-3. SCSU took it's first lead a few minutes later when Schuldt also scored his second of the evening. He finished with three points.

Robbie Jackson and Jack Poehling would also score for the Huskies.