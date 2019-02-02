Huskies Fly Past Peacocks

The St. Cloud State women’s basketball team got back in the win column against Upper Iowa at home on Friday.

SCSU claimed the lead early, outscoring the Peacocks 23-8. Upper Iowa rallied in the second, but the Huskies held on to take a 39-21 lead at the half.

St. Cloud was on fire in the second half of the game. They outscored Upper Iowa 14-9 in the third, putting them up a whopping 53-30. In the fourth quarter, the Huskies kept pouring in the points and came away with the 69-56 win.

Mallie Doucette led the team with 23 points. Nikki Kilboten scored nine, and Madelin Dammann and Tori Wortz each added eight.

The Huskies improve to 12-7 and 9-6 NSIC. They return to the court on Saturday to host Winona State University. Pre-game starts at 3:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.