Huskies Fall to Dragons

The St. Cloud State University women’s basketball team closed out the weekend with a loss to Minnesota State University Moorhead.

SCSU held the lead throughout the first half. They outscored the Dragons 22-20 in the first quarter and held a slim 41-39 lead at the break.

The tables turned in the third quarter. MSU-Moorhead outscored the Huskies 28-17 and took a commanding 67-58 lead going into the final period. In the fourth, SCSU tried to fight their way back and close the gap. They outscored Moorhead 17-15, but it was not enough. They fell to the Dragons 82-75.

Nikki Kilboten led the team with 16 points. Katrina Theis scored 15 for the Huskies, and Mallie Doucette and Tori Wortz each added 13.

The Huskies fall to 11-7 and 8-6 NSIC. They will hit the court again on Friday, Feb. 1st when they host Upper Iowa University. Pre-game starts at 5:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.