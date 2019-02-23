Huskies Crush Mavericks

The No.1 ranked St. Cloud State University men’s hockey team took down the University of Nebraska – Omaha to kick off this weekend’s two-game series on the road.

The Huskies got out to an early lead. Less than four minutes into the opening period, they shot their first goal to go up 1-0. Before the period was over they led 2-0.

In the second, SCSU kept things going. They put up two more points and held Omaha scoreless. Entering the final period up 4-0, the Huskies started to relax.

The Mavericks finally put up their first point around halfway through the third. Their comeback was left incomplete, and SCSU won the contest 4-1.

Ryan Poehling led the team with two goals. Sam Hentges and Nick Poehling each added one. David Hrenak made 22 saves and allowed only one goal. The Huskies outscored the Mavericks 31-23 in the game and earned their eighth consecutive win over Omaha.

The Huskies improve to 22-4-3 and 14-2-3 NCHC. They will hit the ice on Saturday night for game two against Omaha. Pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.