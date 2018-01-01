Hundreds Take Plunge Into Frigid Lake on New Year’s Day

EXCELSIOR (AP) — The Bitter-cold weather wasn't enough to stop hundreds of people from taking a plunge into Lake Minnetonka on New Year's Day.

The temperature was about minus 15 on Monday morning during the ALARC Ice Dive. It was the second-coldest day in the event's 28 years.

But event director Harley Feldman said there was never any thought of canceling.

Veteran participants say it's getting out of the water — not going in — that's the hard part. Scott Searl has done it more than 10 times, and says "it always hurts, and it's stupid."

The event helps raise money for military veterans.