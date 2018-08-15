Human Error Cause of 911 Outage on August 1

ST. PAUL -- Over 600 emergency calls to dispatch centers around Minnesota failed to go through according to the final report released about the 911 outage on August 1.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says a human error by an employee of a third party vendor is to blame for the outage. CenturyLink -- the contracted 911 service provider for Minnesota -- says an employee of West Saftey Services made a mistake while making a network change.

CenturyLink says 693 calls to over 50 dispatch centers failed during the hour-long outage. In response, West Safety Services has agreed to stop work on its network through the end of August while it reviews the outage further.

They are also looking into changing processes and procedures, along with software enhancements to prevent future errors.

The Federal Communications Commission will start its own investigation, which could end in fines for both companies.