Hubert H. Wessels, 86, Farming

August 3, 1932 – November 5, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Hubert H. Wessels, age 86, who died Monday peacefully at his home. Burial will be in the MN State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Relatives and friends may call from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. Wednesday morning at the church.

Hubert was born on August 3, 1932 in Farming, MN to Bernard and Angela (Lucken) Wessels. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956. Hubert farmed all his life until he retired to the John Paul Apartments in Cold Spring. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Hubert was a member of Catholic United Financial and Catholic Order of Foresters.

Survivors include his sister, Frances Kron and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Martha Roering, Isabel Gertken, Herbert Wessels and Albert Wessels.