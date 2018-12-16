Howard Weise, 84, Clear Lake

December 11, 1934 – December 16, 2018

Howard Weise, age 84, Clear Lake, MN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 16, 2018.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 20, 2018 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. There will be no funeral service. Burial will be in Calvary Lutheran Cemetery, Rush Point, MN.

Howard was born December 11, 1934 in Minneapolis, MN. He graduated from St. Cloud State University in 1959. Howard worked as an Industrial Arts teacher in Cokato and taught Driver’s Education. He married Mary Tarasar from Hopkins on August 1, 1965. They later divorced. In 1966, Howard started at St. Cloud State University and worked in Industrial Education and Technology and later in Academic Affairs. He retired in 1986.

Howie was an avid sportsman and thoroughly enjoyed fishing and hunting. Antique cars also captured his fancy and could be spotted amongst the trees in the yard. Howie shared his adventurous spirit with his family through annual camping trips and vacationing with friends. Smelt fries and water skiing were also on the agenda. Later in life, his passions on Elk Lake Farms included raising pheasants, researching Indian mounds, and enjoying the scenic views from his deck.

Howard is survived by daughters, Susan (Daniel) Turzinski, Dana (Robert) Brown; three grandchildren, Sophia Turzinski, Nicholas Turzinski and Kendall Brown; sisters, Sharon (Rob) Anderson, Carolyn Weise, and Luci (Jim) Hemmer.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Elsie; father, Raymond and brother Sherman.