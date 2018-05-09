Howard Lake Men Hurt After Crash on Highway 12

HOWARD LAKE -- Two Howard Lake men were hospitalized after being rear-ended on Highway 12 in Stockholm Township Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 11:45 a.m. 58-year-old Larry Smith and 28-year-old Ryan Smith were heading west on Highway 12 near County Road 5. Larry Smith was slowing to turn south when he was rear-ended by 34-year-old James Knudson of St. Paul.