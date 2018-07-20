How Honest Are You?

Photo by Kelly Cordes

HONESTY

Honesty...Is such a lonely world. Lyrics from Billy Joel.

Recently my wonderful son Tanner was filling out a job application for a place that he really wants to work for in the St. Cloud area. He's been waiting for his opportunity to apply, and now that we are finally in our new home here in St. Cloud, he's had his chance.

We went to the location, and began to fill out the application. He filled out the standard answers for name, birth date, address.

Strengths:

Tanner's response:

-Good at math.

-Good with computers.

-Good with people.

-Friendly.

-Hard working.

-Fairly Honest.

-Willing to learn new skills.

Back up. Did he say "fairly honest?"

WHAT DOES FAIRLY HONEST MEAN TO YOU?

Well...if people know Tanner, Fairly Honest means SUPER HONEST. I asked why he wrote fairly honest......He said..."Well..you know...Little white lies."

My response: "When you say you're "Fairly Honest" it means that you might steal just a few things from the store.

Tanner was horrified.

I said,"Let's just take out the word 'Fairly.'

Done.

So...If anyone is looking to hire a super "fairly honest" young man, who is willing to learn, is good with math, friendly and a hard worker; Tanner just might be that guy.