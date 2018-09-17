How Do You Stop Your New Pets Bad Behavior- Can You?

OUR NEW FAMILY ADDITION HAS SOME BAD HABITS

So we brought home Raven, a very sweet little 3 year old boy that's part lab, part retriever. He's happy, loving, and knows lots of commands. He pulls a little on his leash..I take that back. He pulls ALOT on his leash..but other than that...He loves to kiss and snuggle...he is great with my cat Mr. Bean..BUT....he LOVES Sampson; a little too much..if you know what I mean.

CAN RAVEN CHANGE HIS HABITS?

This 'humping' habit was not brought up at his adoption. I've read about it, and it appears to be a nervous behavior; not a dominance behavior as many suggest. When Raven first came at Sampson, Sampson put his foot down, but I was afraid they were going to bite each other. I split them up and made slower introductions.

Here's the thing...He's not REALLY doing anything to Sampson..other than being irritating. Sampson would love to play with Raven. But Raven seems to be obsessed with this humping activity, and I just had to split them up. He's a very strong dog, despite his small size compared to Sampson; but I'm afraid that Sampson can't handle all the jumping on his hips and back. He does his best to keep Raven from jumping him; but Sampson gets tired out, and then wants Raven to leave him alone.

WHAT CAN I DO TO STOP THIS BEHAVIOR OR AT LEAST TRY?

I don't like to put my dogs in a kennel during the day; however, I live in town, and can't leave them outside. I'm afraid to leave Raven out of the kennel as I don't know if his unwanted attention will cause Sampson to lash out when I'm not home.

SEND ME YOUR SUGGESTIONS

If you know of a way I can help Raven stop this activity, please let me know. I want him to work out. He's perfect for our family in every other way. If you've got great ideas that worked for you, please send them to: Kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.