Houston Holds Down Wolves In Game Two

The Houston Rockets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 102-82 Wednesday night in Game Two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals. The Rockets now lead the series 2-0.

The Rockets defense suffocated Minnesota from the opening tip-off, holding the Wolves to 38% from the floor as a team while limiting Karl-Anthony Towns to just five points.

Through two games, Towns has scored just 13 points on 5-18 shooting after averaging 21.3 points per game during the regular season.

Nemanja Bjelica led Minnesota with 16 points, while Andrew Wiggins added 13 and Jimmy Butler scored 11 points. Chris Paul paced the Houston offense with 27 points, while Gerald Green scored 21 off the bench.

The Timberwolves will look to get back on track Saturday night when the series shifts to Target Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on AM 1390 KXSS.