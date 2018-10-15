Housley Compared Michelle Obama’s Posture to a Chimp in 2009

ST. PAUL (AP) — Republican Minnesota Senate hopeful Karin Housley's campaign says a 2009 Facebook post in which she compares Michelle Obama's posture to that of a chimpanzee is being taken out of context.

Housley is running against Democratic Sen. Tina Smith . She made the comment long before running for statewide office or the state Senate seat she's held since 2013.

In a string of comments, Housley wrote that then-first lady Obama should "at least stand up straight." Housley continued that a chimpanzee in a Ronald Reagan movie "stood up straighter than Michelle." The Huffington Post first reported her remarks.

Housley campaign spokesman Jake Schneider accused Smith's campaign of "using an out-of-context Facebook post from 10 years ago to manufacture outrage."

Smith's campaign didn't immediately respond to a message.