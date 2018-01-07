House Fire Kills Man In West-Central Minnesota
LAKE LILLIAN (AP) _ Authorities say a man is dead after a house fire in west-central Minnesota.
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the fire was reported shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday at the house east of Lake Lillian. When deputies arrived, the man who lived in the home was unaccounted for. The Star Tribune reports firefighters later found his body inside the house.
The name of the victim has not been released. Authorities don't know what caused the fire. The sheriff's office and the state fire marshal are investigating.