House Fire Kills Man in Minneapolis Suburb

ROBBINSDALE (AP) — A house fire has killed a man in the Minneapolis suburb of Robbinsdale.

Robbinsdale police Sgt. Chris Woodhall says neighbors reported flames coming out of the home's front windows just before 9 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived, Woodhall says "the front of the house was actively burning."

Firefighters put out the blaze and found the man's body inside the house. Authorities searched and found no one else inside.

The name of the victim has not been released. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.