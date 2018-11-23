House Explosion in St. Paul Injures at Least 1; 8 Displaced

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Authorities are investigating a house explosion in St. Paul that injured at least one person.

The blast happened about 8:30 a.m. Friday. One person who was inside the home was pulled from the wreckage. Fire officials did not immediately have information on the person's condition.

A dog and a cat also were rescued.

Debris was strewn about the intersection. Windows were shattered in a home across the street, and eight residents in surrounding homes were displaced.

The cause of the blast wasn't immediately determined.