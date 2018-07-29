Homeless Man Saves Woman Who Jumped from Minneapolis Bridge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a homeless man rescued a woman who had jumped from a bridge near downtown Minneapolis.

The University of Minnesota police say the woman jumped from the Washington Avenue bridge around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. Reports say that a homeless man camping under the bridge heard the woman fall and leaped into the water to rescue her.

University police say the woman survived the plunge. She was taken to a hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Minneapolis firefighters who also answered the call offered the man shelter for the night. But he declined and returned to the camp.

The names of the woman and her rescuer were not released.