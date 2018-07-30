Homeless Man Rescues Woman in Mississippi River

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Police say a homeless man came to the rescue of a woman and pulled her from the Mississippi River in Minneapolis.

Authorities say the man was camped under the Washington Avenue bridge when he heard the woman fall into the swirling currents of the river early Saturday. The man jumped in to save her. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

First responders from Minneapolis offered the man shelter for the night, but he declined and returned to his camp.

No identities were released.