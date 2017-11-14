Holly Ball Raising Funds for 2 Local Causes

ST. CLOUD - It has been a holiday tradition in St. Cloud for 43 years now. Holly Ball is a fundraiser for CentraCare Hospice and Coborn Cancer Center. This year the event will be held on Saturday, December 2nd at the River's Edge Convention Center.

The dinner room is sold out, but tickets are still available for the main event. Vice Chair Jessica Soldner says they have a lot of entertainment lined-up again this year.

Of course the main bar area. Then we've got a huge area dedicated to the silent auction, tons of great items there. We have lots of little surprises and pop up performances. We always feature the Tree of Life, which is something we do for hospice.

The main entertainers are DJ Rage and Justin Ploof and the Throwbacks. Tickets for the main event are $200 each.

Co-Chair Kelly Wahlin says the money raised that night will go to two great causes - CentraCare Health Hospice and Coborn Cancer Center Greatest Needs Funds.

And they cover things that insurance doesn't cover, massage therapy, music therapy, educational resources, wigs just a whole lot of things.