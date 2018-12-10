Holly Ball Raises Record-Breaking $840,000

ST. CLOUD -- The CentraCare Health Foundation had another record-breaking year with their annual Holly Ball event earlier this month.

The event raised nearly $840,000, which included a Fund-A-Need segment that raised more than $135,000.

Last year, CentraCare raised $820,000.

The 44th annual event had more than 2,000 guests and featured performances by local musicians and dancers.

The money raised will benefit the CentraCare Health Hospice and Coborn Cancer Center Greatest Needs Funds.

The 45th annual Holly Ball event will take place on December 7th, 2019.