Holly Ball 2017 Raises Over $800K, Breaks Record

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare Health's Holly Ball has had a record-breaking year.

The fundraiser event for the Coborn Cancer Center and CentraCare Health Hospice raised $820,000, including $131,000 raised during the dinner portion of the event.

Last year, CentraCare raised about $750,000 during Holly Ball.

The 43rd annual Holly Ball featured performances by Ms. Melinda's Dance studio, local musicians, and bands. About 700 volunteers helped decorate the River's Edge Convention Center for the "Winter Nights" themed event.

Next year's Holly Ball, "Dancing in the Rain" is already on deck for December 1, 2018.